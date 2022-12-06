Disability Alliance and UNDP urge effective implementation of Disability Act in Bangladesh

Despite the fact that the government of Bangladesh has widened the social protection schemes over the past decade, many of the challenges facing people with disabilities remain unmet.

The keynote paper highlighted the effective implementation of the Disability Act, and the National Action Plan as the key to ensure an inclusive, accessible, sustainable, and equal Bangladesh.

Zuena Aziz, principal coordinator of SDG affairs at the Prime Minister’s Office, said the government incorporated disability inclusion into its Eighth Five Year Plan and the National Social Security Strategy.

“The government is putting the best efforts to make sure people with disabilities are not left behind and are considered within the country’s progressing development planning,” she said.

Amrita Rejina Rozario, convener of the Disability Alliance on SDGs Bangladesh and Country Director of Sightsavers, also spoke at the event.