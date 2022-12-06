Disability Alliance and UNDP urge effective implementation of Disability Act in Bangladesh

Disability Alliance on SDGs Bangladesh and United Nations Development Programme have called for government measures to effectively implement the Persons with Disabilities Rights and Protection Act to ensure equal rights for people with disabilities.
UNDP and Disability Alliance – a network of 27 national and international organisations working for promoting disability rights in Bangladesh – also urged the government to implement the National Action Plan on Disability.
They made the appeal to the government in a seminar on transformative solutions for inclusive development and the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world in Dhaka on Sunday, according to a press release from the organisers. .
The keynote paper jointly presented by Aminul Arifeen, National Project Manager of SSPS Programme at UNDP and Ayon Debnath, advocacy, communication coordinator and campaign Lead at Sightsavers, stressed the need for transformative solutions for inclusive development for building an accessible and equitable Bangladesh.
Despite the fact that the government of Bangladesh has widened the social protection schemes over the past decade, many of the challenges facing people with disabilities remain unmet.
The keynote paper highlighted the effective implementation of the Disability Act, and the National Action Plan as the key to ensure an inclusive, accessible, sustainable, and equal Bangladesh.
Zuena Aziz, principal coordinator of SDG affairs at the Prime Minister’s Office, said the government incorporated disability inclusion into its Eighth Five Year Plan and the National Social Security Strategy.
“The government is putting the best efforts to make sure people with disabilities are not left behind and are considered within the country’s progressing development planning,” she said.
Amrita Rejina Rozario, convener of the Disability Alliance on SDGs Bangladesh and Country Director of Sightsavers, also spoke at the event.