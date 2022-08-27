Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile

The 30-year-old managed to get out the next day after promising the Taliban she would inform other journalists and activists - something she never did. Her brother was held for 15 days.

"When the Taliban came to power, we decided to fight against the Taliban," said Saidzada, who is raising a 13-year-old son alone. "Our slogan was 'either freedom or death'."

But the episode taught her she would have to carry on her struggle for the rights of girls and women from abroad. She arrived in Berlin six weeks ago along with her son, mother, two brothers and one of the brother's families.

"Afghan women are heroes," she told Reuters TV. "Afghan women are courageous, they are fighters who have faced war in the past four decades but have not lost hope."

Saidzada is one of the thousands of Afghans who has settled in Germany since US President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of the US-led forces that for decades propped up the government in Kabul.