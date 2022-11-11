The pandemic cost countless jobs in Bangladesh. A novel initiative is helping hundreds get back on their feet

Rasel Mia was among several employees who lost their jobs at Meghla Motors when the coronavirus pandemic struck Bangladesh. The workshop in Sylhet resumed operation with five workers when the pandemic eased. But Rasel and three others did not get their jobs back as the situation had yet to return to normal.

Now, Rasel is back at the workshop, and with a higher salary to boot.

Speaking to bdnews24.com at a training centre of the Underprivileged Children’s Educational Programmes, or UCEP, Rasel recounted how he turned his life around. “I got an opportunity after two years without a job. After undertaking technical training at UCEP Bangladesh, I got back my job at a monthly salary of Tk 8,000,” said Rasel, who was receiving Tk 5,000 a month before the crisis.

“I spent my days in misery. I joined the training course in June. After one month of training, I returned to Meghla Motors.”