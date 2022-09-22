    বাংলা

    Canada to review impact of cannabis legalisation four years on

    The country became the first developed nation to legalise the use of recreational marijuana in October 2018

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Sept 2022, 04:30 PM
    Updated : 22 Sept 2022, 04:30 PM

    Canada on Thursday launched a review of the country's legalisation of the use of recreational cannabis four years ago to evaluate its impact on youth, indigenous minorities and others, and to analyse its effect on the economy and the illegal weed market.

    Canada became the first developed nation to legalise the use of recreational marijuana in October 2018. It has since also passed a law to allow citizens with a criminal record for marijuana possession to be pardoned quickly and without any cost.

    Canada's health minister was required to conduct a review of the legislation, its administration, and operation three years after coming into force, so the review is coming a year later than had been planned.

    The review will evaluate the law's impact on young Canadians and progress toward the legislation's aim of providing adults with access to regulated, lower-risk and legal cannabis products, according to a statement from the government.

    It would also analyse what progress has been made in deterring criminal activity and displacing the illicit cannabis market.

    Through this review, "we will strengthen the (Cannabis) Act so that it meets the needs of all Canadians while continuing to displace the illicit market," Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    SAFF football victory stirs hopes of emboldening women to ‘break taboos’
    Football victory brings hopes of ‘breaking taboos’
    The SAFF Championship win shows that women can move forward despite all odds, say activists and distinguished women
    Bangladesh pledges to triple social service workforce for children’s protection
    Bangladesh to triple social workers to protect kids
    The decision to recruit 6,000 new social workers comes after a household survey showed 45 million kids face violence at home
    About 250,000 attended Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state, UK minister says
    250,000 attended queen's lying-in-state: UK minister
    People of all ages and from all walks of life attended the lying in state for Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 after a 70-year reign
    Why is Bangladesh still seeing a rise in violence against women?
    Why is Bangladesh seeing more violence against women?
    The 999 helpline has seen a steep rise in reports by women of harassment and domestic violence in the past few years

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher