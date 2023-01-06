Prominent Kenyan LGBTQ activist found dead

Activist Edwin Chiloba's remains were found on Tuesday near Eldoret town in Uasin Gishu county, where he ran his fashion business, independent rights group the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) said.

"He was brutally killed & dumped in the area by unknown assailants," KHRC said on Twitter.

"It is truly worrisome that we continue to witness escalation in violence targeting LGBTQ+ Kenyans."

Research suggests acceptance of homosexuality is gradually increasing in Kenya, but it remains a taboo subject for many. The country's film board has banned two films for their portrayals of gay lives in recent years.