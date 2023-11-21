Thai marriage equality bill will go to parliament in December: PM

If the draft law is approved by parliament and receives royal assent, Thailand would become the third place in Asia after Taiwan and Nepal to recognise same-sex marriage.

Parliament last year debated four laws including civil unions for same-sex couples and marriage equality, but did not come to a final vote before the session ended.

The ruling Pheu Thai party and its rivals both campaigned ahead of this year's May elections on supporting marriage equality.

Srettha has also previously said he wants Thailand's capital Bangkok to host World Pride events in 2028.