Elon Musk, 'Chief Twit'

That conviction has come under severe strain. In recent days he has suspended the accounts of journalists from the New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN and others who covered his banning of an account that tracked publicly available real-time flight information on the whereabouts of his jet.

What started as a narrative about the battle for survival of an aging digital business has turned into a global referendum on free speech and content moderation as journalism advocacy groups and officials from France, Germany, Britain and the European Union condemned the suspensions.

Volker Turk, the United Nations' high commissioner for human rights, wrote last week: "Twitter has a responsibility to respect human rights: @elonmusk should commit to making decisions based on publicly-available policies that respect rights, including free speech. Nothing less."

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR 2023?

Musk's first task is to figure out how to stop Twitter from losing $4 million a day to service some $13 billion in debt he used to finance the deal.

He can then complete his missions of converting Twitter from what conservatives allege is a haven of liberal bias to a marketplace of free speech that will not silence election deniers or those who embrace COVID conspiracy theories.

Musk's release this year of thousands of Twitter emails and Slack messages, collectively called the "Twitter Files," that document moderation decisions that fueled right-wing grievances laid the groundwork for the political shift.

These files expose the internal deliberations over how Twitter executives censored coverage of Hunter Biden's laptop and blacklisted former US President Donald Trump's account following the Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol.

"This would have easily changed the Presidential Election outcome without even discussing all of the illegal things they did," Trump posted on Monday on Truth Social, a rival social media platform he founded, referring to emails that claim a plot by the FBI to discredit Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.

Look to Musk to stoke political outrage in 2023 as he backs Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for a 2024 US presidential bid while enticing Trump to start tweeting again.