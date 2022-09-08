Disney found 'substantial portion' of Twitter users fake in 2016: former CEO

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger said on Wednesday the entertainment giant had determined that a "substantial portion" of Twitter's users were "not real" in 2016, when Disney was weighing a purchase of the social network.

Iger said the Walt Disney Co and Twitter Inc boards were prepared to enter negotiations when he got cold feet. He said that, with Twitter's help, Disney had learned that "a substantial portion - not a majority -" of users were fake.

"I remember discounting the value" as a result, Iger said, in remarks at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California.

Iger did not specify what he meant by "substantial." Twitter has consistently reported that fewer than 5% of its "monetizable" daily users are bot or spam accounts.