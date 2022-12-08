US state sues TikTok alleging Chinese access to user data, mature content exposure

Indiana said its actions were the first of its kind by a US state. Rokita is seeking emergency injunctive relief and civil penalties against the company.

A spokesperson for the video sharing app said it did not have a comment on the pending litigation.

The legal action was first reported by the New York Times.

Indiana's action followed an emergency directive issued a day earlier by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan that prohibited the use of TikTok on state government devices and networks.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem last week signed an executive order barring state employees and contractors from installing or using TikTok on state-owned devices and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday asked a state agency to ban TikTok from state government phones and computers.

TikTok has said the concerns prompting state bans were largely fueled by misinformation.

Last month, FBI Director Chris Wray said TikTok's US operations raised national security concerns, flagging the risk the Chinese government could harness the video-sharing app to influence users or control their devices.