    বাংলা

    Musk says conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will be reinstated on X after poll

    Since Musk's takeover of the platform, it has reinstated previously suspended accounts including that of former US President Donald Trump

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Dec 2023, 08:20 AM
    Updated : 10 Dec 2023, 08:20 AM

    Social media platform X will reinstate the account of US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones after a poll of the site's users backed his return, X owner Elon Musk said on Sunday.

    "The people have spoken and so it shall be," Musk posted in reply to a poll on Saturday on whether to reinstate the Jones account. Close to 2 million votes were cast by the time the poll closed, with about 70% voting in favor of Jones' return.

    Reuters could not immediately verify if the account was restored early on Sunday.

    Since Musk's takeover of the platform, it has reinstated previously suspended accounts including that of former US President Donald Trump.

    The platform formerly known as Twitter permanently banned Jones and his website Infowars in 2018, saying that the accounts had violated its behaviour policies.

    The ban came weeks after Apple, Alphabet's YouTube, and Facebook took down podcasts and channels from Jones, citing community standards.

    Alex Jones, who has promoted conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school shooting, was ordered last year to pay nearly $1.5 billion in damages to relatives of the victims for falsely claiming they were actors who staged the shooting as part of a government plot to seize Americans’ guns.

    RELATED STORIES
    EC on verge of finalising poll centres, officers for upcoming election
    EC on verge of finalising poll centres, officers
    Traditionally, the Election Commission publishes the list of polling centres at least 25 days before the election day
    Supporters of Dutch far-right politician and leader of the PVV party Geert Wilders react to the exit poll and early results in the Dutch parliamentary elections, in The Hague, Netherlands Nov 22, 2023.
    Muslims in shock over anti-Islam party's Dutch poll win
    After his surprise win, Wilders said he wanted to be prime minister for all Dutch people, but that appeared to do little to assuage concerns about what he might do later
    Jatiya Party, Zaker Party boycott Lakshmipur-3 by-election
    Jatiya Party, Zaker Party boycott Lakshmipur bypoll
    A total of four aspirants contested the by-election
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Brazil v Switzerland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Brazil's Alex Telles takes a throw in
    Ronaldo convinced me to move to Al-Nassr: Telles
    Telles, who won the Europa League last season while on loan at Sevilla, signed a contract until 2025 with Al-Nassr in July

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron