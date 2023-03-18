I'm back': Trump returns to YouTube and Facebook after two-year ban

Former US President Donald Trump posted to YouTube and Facebook on Friday, in a return to the tech platforms he used to power his political rise until he was cut off following the Jan 6, 2021, attack on Congress by his followers.

The posts on his Facebook page and YouTube channel, which were titled "I'M BACK!," show a CNN video announcing Trump's election as president in the 2016 race against Hillary Clinton. It then fades to a 'Trump 2024' screen.

"Sorry to keep you waiting," Trump says in the video.

Alphabet Inc's YouTube restored Trump's channel earlier on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc had reinstated Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts earlier this year.