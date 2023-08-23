    বাংলা

    Facebook owner Meta breaks privacy rules, Norway regulator tells court

    Meta has been fined one million crowns per day since Aug 14 for breaching users' privacy by harvesting data and using it to target advertising at them

    Gwladys FoucheReuters
    Published : 23 August 2023, 08:39 AM
    Updated : 23 August 2023, 08:39 AM

    Meta Platforms is breaking European data privacy rules in Norway, the country's data regulator told a court on Wednesday, in a case that could have wider European implications.

    Meta has been fined one million crowns ($94,145) per day since Aug 14 for breaching users' privacy by harvesting user data and using it to target advertising at them.

    So-called behavioural advertising is a business model common to Big Tech.

    The owner of Facebook and Instagram is seeking a temporary injunction against the order, which imposes a daily fine for the next three months.

    The fine is valid as Meta is not respecting European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), said Hanne Inger Bjurstroem Jahren, a lawyer representing the regulator, Datatilsynet.

    "There is no discussion on whether the company is in violation of these rules ... Today Meta breaks GDPR rules," she told the court, speaking on the last day of a two-day hearing.

    Meta told the court on Tuesday it had already committed to ask for consent from users and that Datatilsynet used an "expedited process" that was unnecessary and did not give the company enough time to answer.

    The regulator has said that it was unclear when, and how, Meta would seek consent from users and that, in the meantime, users' rights were being violated.

    Datatilsynet could make the fine permanent by referring its decision to the European Data Protection Board, which has the power to do so, if it agrees with the Norwegian regulator's decision.

    That could also widen the decision's territorial scope to the rest of Europe. Datatilsynet had yet to take this step.

    Norway is not a member of the European Union but is part of the European single market.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium Dec 6, 2022.
    Norway fines Meta over privacy breaches
    Meta also had to stop harvesting user’s personal data for advertising until a consent mechanism is set up in Europe
    EU flag and Meta logo are seen in this illustration taken, May 22, 2023.
    Meta to seek user consent for targeted ads in EU
    The company said the change is to address a number of evolving regulatory requirements in the region
    FILE PHOTO: Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen on smartphone in front of a displayed logo of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, Whatsapp and Oculus in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado
    Digital ad vultures descend on TV’s carcass
    Although Meta and Alphabet dominate the digital ad market, there’s plenty of money yet to fight for
    FILE PHOTO: Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen on smartphone in front of a displayed logo of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, Whatsapp and Oculus in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado
    Meta's Reels revenue narrows in on TikTok, boosted by AI
    AI has helped in improving Reels’ recommendation software, which was for long the strong point of Chinese rival Tiktok

    Opinion

    UK's handling of Microsoft deal sows doubts over post-Brexit direction
    Blood and billions: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
    Guy Faulconbridge
    The frustrations of an uncertain board year
    How money is shaping a new space race