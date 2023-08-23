Facebook owner Meta breaks privacy rules, Norway regulator tells court

Meta Platforms is breaking European data privacy rules in Norway, the country's data regulator told a court on Wednesday, in a case that could have wider European implications.

Meta has been fined one million crowns ($94,145) per day since Aug 14 for breaching users' privacy by harvesting user data and using it to target advertising at them.

So-called behavioural advertising is a business model common to Big Tech.

The owner of Facebook and Instagram is seeking a temporary injunction against the order, which imposes a daily fine for the next three months.