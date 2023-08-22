Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticised Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritising profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.

Trudeau's comments represent the latest government attack on Meta, which this month started blocking news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms for all users in Canada in response to a new law requiring internet giants to pay for news articles.

Meta had long-signaled that the Online News Act was unsustainable for its business because it puts a price on links shared by users, and enacted the news ban ahead of the law's expected implementation by the end of this year.