    বাংলা

    Twitter, ad verification firms team up to give advertisers tweet-level analysis

    CEO Elon Musk has been fighting to retain clients as many companies, including General Motors and United Airlines, had paused or pulled back from advertising on the platform

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Jan 2023, 06:07 AM
    Updated : 26 Jan 2023, 06:07 AM

    Twitter Inc will team up with digital ad verification companies Integral Ad Science and DoubleVerify Holdings Inc to provide advertisers tweet-level analysis on content appearing next to their ads, the companies said on Wednesday.

    IAS and DoubleVerify, who have both previously partnered with Twitter, use technology to independently verify that digital ads are viewed by real people. Advertisers use the services to ensure the ads they pay for are seen by potential customers and not automated bots.

    The extended partnerships come at a time when the social media platform is struggling with falling revenue, as advertisers slash their spending on the platform after billionaire Elon Musk made several changes following his takeover.

    "Marketers are looking for confidence to continue to invest in Twitter and eventually grow their investment... and that is what this is all about," said Craig Ziegler, senior vice president, Product Management of Integral Ad Science.

    IAS and DoubleVerify will also give advertisers measurement for brand safety, an industry term to protect its online reputation and evaluate content that is next to an ad at the tweet level.

    Musk has been fighting to retain clients as many companies, including General Motors and United Airlines, had paused or pulled back from advertising on the platform.

    Many advertisers including Dyson, Mazda, Forbes and PBS Kids suspended their marketing campaigns or removed their ads from parts of Twitter because their promotions appeared alongside tweets soliciting child pornography.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former US President Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for US president in the 2024 US presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, US November 15, 2022.
    Meta to reinstate Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts
    The restoration of his accounts could provide a boost to Trump, who announced in November he will make another run for the White House in 2024
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk testifies during a securities-fraud trial in San Francisco, California, US, Jan 20, 2023 in this courtroom sketch.
    Musk to jury: Just because I tweet something, doesn't mean people believe it
    Musk, defending himself in a fraud trial over his 2018 tweet, spoke softly and in a sometimes bemused manner, a contrast to his occasional combative testimony in past trials
    Credit: Reuters
    Trump says talks ongoing about his possible return to Facebook
    Meta, the world's biggest social media company, is set to make a controversial decision on the future of Trump's accounts this month
    Twitter logo and Elon Musk silhouette are seen in this illustration taken, Dec 19, 2022.
    Over 500 advertisers paused spending on Twitter
    The social media company's daily revenue on Jan 17 was 40% lower than the same day a year ago, The Information reports

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher