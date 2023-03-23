Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven

Researchers said on Wednesday his genome showed the German composer was both genetically predisposed to liver disease and had hepatitis B virus infection. An autopsy after his 1827 death at age 56 in Vienna determined he had cirrhosis of the liver, a disease often caused by chronic drinking. The new findings suggest there were multiple factors behind his liver disease including genetics, viral infection and alcohol consumption.

"Beethoven's liver disease risk, which arises predominately from mutations in two genes - PNPLA3 and HFE - would have roughly tripled his risk for the full spectrum of progressive liver disease," said University of Cambridge biological anthropologist Tristan Begg, lead author of the study published in the journal Current Biology.

"On their own, these risk factors are not of great concern to most people who have them, but there would have been a harmful interaction effect with his alcohol consumption," Begg added. "Prior to this study, alcohol was the only definitely known risk factor for Beethoven's liver disease."