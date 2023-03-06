Gourmet fish bladder races chicken, beef to profitability in Singapore's lab meat push

Huber's Butchery in Singapore's lush Dempsey Hill is the lone restaurant in the world selling lab-grown meat, but the supply is so limited there are just six servings - cultivated chicken in a salad or on kebab sticks - only on Thursdays.

Two years after Singapore greenlighted lab-grown meat for human consumption, mass production has yet to start.

The slow progress is mainly due to high production costs and underscores challenges facing the nascent industry seeking to meet demand for alternative protein that does not hurt animals or harm the environment.

In short with bullet points:

Costs, regulatory hurdles challenge lab-grown meat

Eat Just expects to make profits only by end-decade

Avant Meats targets premium fish maw market

However early signs show that gourmet products could turn a profit sooner than everyday meats like chicken.

As of 2022, Singapore has lured around 30 companies working on alternative proteins, looking to improve its food security. The city-state imports 90% of its food and wants to cut that to 70% by 2030.

So far, US startup Eat Just's chicken on Huber's menu is the only lab meat product available.

The technological, regulatory and scale barriers to entry for cultivated meat are very high compared to plant-based meat, said Didier Toubia, chief executive of Israel's Aleph Farms, which makes cultivated beef steak.

Cultivated meat is derived from small samples of cells from livestock, which are then fed nutrients, grown in enormous steel vessels called bioreactors, and processed into something that looks and tastes like a real cut of meat.

"I think we won't see many companies ... succeed and going into the market, which will also prevent the commoditisation of cultivated meat products," Toubia told Reuters.