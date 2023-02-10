SpaceX test-fires Starship booster in milestone for debut orbital launch

"Keep in mind, this first one is really a test flight," Shotwell said. "The real goal is to not blow up the launch pad, that is success."

A previous test firing of a Super Heavy booster in July of 2022 ended with the vehicle's engine section exploding in flames. Before that, SpaceX had test-launched Starship's top half in several "hop" flights to an altitude of roughly 6 miles to demonstrate that rocket's landing abilities. All but one crashed.

Thursday's test-firing of the 31 Raptor engines appeared to set a new record for the most thrust ever produced by a single rocket - roughly 17 million pounds compared with 10.5 million pounds for the Russian N1, and 8 million pounds for NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, livestream commentators for the space media group NASA Spaceflight said. They said it also marked the most rocket engines ever fired simultaneously, exceeding the 30 engines of the N1.

Moreover, Super Heavy's 33 engines will far surpass the thrust from the first stage of the Saturn V, the storied NASA rocket that sent humans to the moon during the Apollo program of the 1960s and '70s.

Starship's development is funded partially by a $3 billion contract from NASA, which plans to use the SpaceX rocket in the next several years to land the first crew of astronauts on the moon since 1972, as part of the U.S. space agency's multibillion-dollar Artemis program.

On Wednesday, NASA engineers in Mississippi test-fired a redesigned version of the agency's own rocket engines, the Aerojet Rocketdyne-built RS-25, which will power the SLS on future flights.

SLS and Starship are the two spacecraft currently at the forefront of the Artemis program, which NASA said is aimed at establishing a permanent base on the moon as a stepping stone to human exploration of Mars.