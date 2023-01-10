European satellite launch fails to reach orbit

For now the focus is on commercial payloads but the launch is also seen by many as a blueprint for quicker launches of limited satellite capacity for tactical military purposes
The first attempt to launch a satellite from western Europe appeared to have failed early on Tuesday when Virgin Orbit said an "anomaly" had prevented its rocket from reaching orbit.
The "horizontal launch" mission had left from the coastal town of Newquay in southwest England, with Virgin's LauncherOne rocket carried under the wing of a modified Boeing 747 and later released over the Atlantic Ocean.