    European satellite launch fails to reach orbit

    The "horizontal launch" mission had left from the coastal town of Newquay in southwest England, with Virgin's LauncherOne rocket

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Jan 2023, 01:11 AM
    Updated : 10 Jan 2023, 01:11 AM

    The first attempt to launch a satellite from western Europe appeared to have failed early on Tuesday when Virgin Orbit said an "anomaly" had prevented its rocket from reaching orbit.

    The "horizontal launch" mission had left from the coastal town of Newquay in southwest England, with Virgin's LauncherOne rocket carried under the wing of a modified Boeing 747 and later released over the Atlantic Ocean.

