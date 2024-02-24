Moon lander Odysseus tipped sideways on lunar surface but 'alive and well'

"We do have communications with the lander," and mission control operators are sending commands to the vehicle, Altemus said, adding that they were working to obtain the first photo images from the lunar surface from the landing site.

A brief mission status report posted to the company's website earlier on Friday described Odysseus "alive and well."

The company had said shortly after touchdown on Thursday that radio signals indicated Odysseus, a 13-foot-tall hexagonal cylinder, had landed in an upright position, but Altemus said that faulty conclusion was based on telemetry from before the landing.

DOWNSIDES OF SIDEWAYS

Although the lander's sideways position is far from ideal, company officials said that all but one of its six NASA science and technology payloads were mounted on portions of the vehicle left exposed and receptive to communications, "which is very good for us," Altemus said.

"We think we can meet all the needs of the commercial payloads" as well, he added.

However, two of the spacecraft's antennae were left pointed at the surface, a circumstance that will limit communications with the lander, Altemus said.

Also the functionality of a solar energy panel on the top of Odysseus, now facing the wrong way, is uncertain, but a second array on the side of the spacecraft appears to be in working order, and the spacecraft's batteries had been fully charged, he said.

The uncrewed robot spacecraft reached the lunar surface on Thursday after a nail-biting final approach and descent in which a problem with its navigation system surfaced, requiring flight controllers on the ground to employ an untested work-around to avoid what could have been a catastrophic crash landing.

The original laser-powered range finders had been rendered non-functional because company engineers at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida had inadvertently failed to unlock a safety switch before the lander's launch to space last Thursday, Altemus said.

"That was an oversight on our part," he said, likening the overlooked switch to a safety mechanism on a firearm.

The problem was only detected by happenstance a week later during lunar orbit, with just hours to go before landing, when flight controllers were troubleshooting a different issue.

Otherwise, they might only have realised the safety lock was still on when it was time to power up the range finders during the last five minutes of descent, mission director Tim Crain said.