For toothed whales, sound production is all in the nose

These marine mammals, possessing large and complex brains, have been using echolocation - bouncing high-frequency sounds off underwater objects - to catch prey like fish and squid for tens of millions of years.

"Echolocating toothed whales make the loudest sounds in the animal kingdom by forcing highly pressurised air past structures called phonic lips in their nose," said Peter Madsen, a sensory physiology professor and expert in whale biology at Aarhus University in Denmark, co-leader of the study published in the journal Science.

"The phonic lips open for about one millisecond, and when they slap back together they create a tissue vibration that forms a very loud click in the water in front of the whale that is used to echolocate prey down to more than 1,000 meters (0.6 miles) depth," Madsen added.

The phonic lips consist of connective tissue and fat.

The sound produced was found to operate at different vocal registers like the human voice: "fry register" for clicks, "chest register" for burst pulses and "falsetto register" for whistles. In people, the fry register represents the lowest tones, chest register the normal speaking voice and falsetto register higher frequencies.

"The sounds are made by the same mechanism, namely air flow-induced self-sustained oscillations. But the critical difference is that in humans and other land mammals, air is used both as the propellant that makes the vocal folds vibrate and as the medium in which the sounds are propagated," said study co-leader Coen Elemans, a University of Southern Denmark bioacoustics professor and expert in animal sound production.

"In toothed whales, air is only used to drive the phonic lips that then, via tissue acceleration, generates a click that propagates through tissue in the nose and then into the water," Elemans added.

Through evolution, sound production moved in whales from the trachea, or windpipe, into the nose.

Because very little air is used per click and because the whales can recycle the air, the research solved how deep-diving whales can make sound without using much air.