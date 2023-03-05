Studies show how asteroid-bashing spacecraft was 'phenomenally successful'

Prior to the impact, the orbital period was 11 hours and 55 minutes. It now is 11 hours and 22 minutes. NASA's previous estimate, announced in October, was an orbital change of 32 minutes. The benchmark for success had been set as a change of at least 1 minute and 13 seconds.

The scientists gave a blow-by-blow account of how the collision unfolded.

"First, one of the spacecraft's solar panels directly hit a large boulder near the impact site. Next, the second solar panel grazed another large boulder. Finally, the spacecraft bus - the box between the solar panels - hit between these two boulders," Daly said.

"We suspect that these two boulders were destroyed. After impact, ejecta (debris blasted into space) was launched from the surface for a period of time," Daly added, saying satellite and telescope images showed a large amount of such material.

The research also clarified details such as the precise location of the impact and the angle of impact.

"People may think of the DART mission as a fairly straightforward experiment that is similar to playing billiards in space - one solid spacecraft impacts into one solid asteroid," Thomas said. "However, asteroids are far more complex than just a solid rock. In fact, most asteroids are what we think of as rubble piles."

The $330 million DART mission was seven years in development.

"We don't know of any asteroids at this time that pose a threat to Earth, but we want to be ready for such a scenario," Daly said. "It's analogous to testing a car's airbags. You make sure they work during a crash test instead of waiting to get in a real car accident to find out if they work."