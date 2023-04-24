    বাংলা

    China to test out 3D printing technology on moon to build habitats

    The Chang'e 8 probe will conduct on-site investigations of the environment and also determine whether technologies such as 3D printing can be deployed on the lunar surface

    Reuters
    Published : 24 April 2023, 07:41 AM
    Updated : 24 April 2023, 07:41 AM

    China will explore using 3D printing technology to construct buildings on the moon, the official China Daily reported on Monday, as Beijing solidifies plans for long-term lunar habitation.

    In the 2020 Chinese lunar mission, the Chang'e 5, named after the mythical Chinese goddess of the moon, an uncrewed probe took back to Earth China's first lunar soil samples. China, which made its first lunar landing in 2013, plans to land an astronaut on the moon by 2030.

    Between now and then, China will launch the Chang'e 6, 7 and 8 missions, with the latter tasked to look for reusable resources on the moon for long-term human habitation.

    The Chang'e 8 probe will conduct on-site investigations of the environment and mineral composition, and also determine whether technologies such as 3D printing can be deployed on the lunar surface, China Daily reported, quoting Wu Weiren, a scientist at the China National Space Administration.

    "If we wish to stay on the moon for a long time, we need to set up stations by using the moon's own materials," Wu said.

    China wants to start building a lunar base using soil from the moon in five years, Chinese media reported earlier this month.

    A robot tasked with making "lunar soil bricks" will be launched during the Chang'e 8 mission around 2028, according to an expert from the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

    The race to set foot on the moon has intensified in recent years, particularly with the United States.

    This month, NASA and Canada's space agency named four astronauts for the Artemis II mission planned for late 2024, in what would be the first human fly-by of the moon in decades.

    RELATED STORIES
    A full moon is seen over Mexico City, Mexico, Apr 5, 2023.
    China wants to start using moon soil to build lunar bases
    The robot tasked with making the "lunar soil brick" will be launched during China's Chang'e-8 mission around 2028
    A screen shows footages of spacecraft for Chang'e-5 Mission, during an event on China’s lunar exploration program, at the National Astronomical Observatories of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in Beijing, China, Jan 18, 2021.
    Intriguing moon water source found in glass beads from impacts
    For future moon exploration, including potential long-term lunar bases staffed with astronauts, water is of vital importance not only as a drinking supply but as a fuel ingredient
    Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Jeremy Hanson and Christina Koch, crew members of the Artemis II space mission to the moon and back, attend an NASA event in Houston, Texas, US, April 3, 2023. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
    NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew
    Christina Koch, who holds the record for longest continuous spaceflight by a woman, is named as a mission specialist for the Artemis II lunar flyby
    Mexico's Secretary of Defense Luis Cresencio Sandoval, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexican development bank Banobras director Jorge Mendoza and Ernesto Prieto are seen aboard the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the presidential plane used by his predecessor Enrique Pena Nieto, as they announce it was acquired by the Tajikistan government, in Mexico City, Mexico, Apr 20, 2023.
    Mexico's presidential jet sold to Tajikistan
    In a video accompanying the post, the president said the sale demonstrated how Mexican politics has changed under his leadership

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan