What is India's next space mission after moon landing?

WHAT WILL ADITYA-L1 DO?

Named after the Hindi word for the sun, the spacecraft is India's first space-based solar probe. It aims to study solar winds, which can cause disturbance on earth and are commonly seen as "auroras".

Longer term, data from the mission could help better understand the sun's impact on earth's climate patterns.

Recently, researchers said the European Space Agency/NASA Solar Orbiter spacecraft had detected numerous relatively small jets of charged particles expelled intermittently from the corona - the sun's outer atmosphere - which could help shed light on the origins of solar wind.

HOW FAR WILL IT TRAVEL?

Hitching a ride on India's heavy-duty launch vehicle, the PSLV, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft will travel 1.5 million km in about four months to study the sun's atmosphere.

It will head to a kind of parking lot in space where objects tend to stay put because of balancing gravitational forces, reducing fuel consumption for the spacecraft.

Those positions are called Lagrange Points, named after Italian-French mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange.