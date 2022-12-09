Study shows dinosaurs were 'struck down in their prime' by asteroid

The age of dinosaurs ended in cataclysm one spring day 66 million years ago when an asteroid 7.5 miles (12 km) wide hit Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, triggering the extinction of those remarkable beasts and about three quarters of Earth's species.

But were the dinosaurs already on the way out, with diversification faltering and rates of evolution sputtering, as some scientists have proposed? The answer is a definite "no," according to a new study that modeled food chains and ecological habitats in North America, the part of the world best represented in the fossil record from that time.

The researchers looked at the 18 million years before the asteroid impact that ended the Cretaceous Period and the 4 million years afterward at the outset of the Paleogene Period, when mammals asserted their dominance following the demise of the dinosaurs - aside from their bird lineage.