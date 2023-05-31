The parallel NASA and Pentagon efforts - both undertaken with some semblance of public scrutiny - highlight a turning point for the government after decades spent deflecting, debunking and discrediting sightings of unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, dating back to the 1940s.

The term UFOs, long associated with notions of flying saucers and aliens, has been replaced in government parlance by "UAP."

While NASA's science mission was seen by some as promising a more open-minded approach to a topic long treated as taboo by the defence establishment, the US space agency made it known from the start that it was hardly leaping to any conclusions.

"There is no evidence UAPs are extraterrestrial in origin," NASA said in announcing the panel's formation last June.

In its more recent statements, the agency presented a new potential wrinkle to the UAP acronym itself, referring to it as an abbreviation for "unidentified anomalous phenomena." This suggested that sightings other than those that appeared airborne may be included.

Still, NASA in announcing Wednesday's meeting, said the space agency defines UAPs "as observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective."

US defence officials have said the Pentagon's recent push to investigate such sightings has led to hundreds of new reports that are under examination, though most remain categorized as unexplained.

The head of the Pentagon's newly formed All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) has said the existence of intelligent alien life has not been ruled out but that no sighting had produced evidence of extraterrestrial origins.