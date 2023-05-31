    বাংলা

    NASA panel to hold first public meeting on UFO study ahead of report

    The term UFOs, long associated with notions of flying saucers and aliens, has been replaced in government parlance by UAP

    Joey Roulette and Steve GormanReuters
    Published : 31 May 2023, 03:25 PM
    Updated : 31 May 2023, 03:25 PM

    A NASA panel formed last year to study what the government calls "unidentified aerial phenomena," commonly termed UFOs, was due to hold its first public meeting on Wednesday, ahead of a report expected in coming weeks.

    The 16-member body, assembling experts from fields ranging from physics to astrobiology, was formed last June to examine unclassified UFO sightings and other data collected from civilian government and commercial sectors.

    The focus of Wednesday's four-hour public session "is to hold final deliberations before the agency's independent study team publishes a report this summer," NASA said in announcing the meeting.

    The panel represents the first such inquiry ever conducted under the auspices of the US space agency for a subject the government once consigned to the exclusive and secretive purview of military and national security officials.

    The NASA study is separate from a newly formalised Pentagon-based investigation of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, documented in recent years by military aviators and analysed by US defence and intelligence officials.

    The parallel NASA and Pentagon efforts - both undertaken with some semblance of public scrutiny - highlight a turning point for the government after decades spent deflecting, debunking and discrediting sightings of unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, dating back to the 1940s.

    The term UFOs, long associated with notions of flying saucers and aliens, has been replaced in government parlance by "UAP."

    While NASA's science mission was seen by some as promising a more open-minded approach to a topic long treated as taboo by the defence establishment, the US space agency made it known from the start that it was hardly leaping to any conclusions.

    "There is no evidence UAPs are extraterrestrial in origin," NASA said in announcing the panel's formation last June.

    In its more recent statements, the agency presented a new potential wrinkle to the UAP acronym itself, referring to it as an abbreviation for "unidentified anomalous phenomena." This suggested that sightings other than those that appeared airborne may be included.

    Still, NASA in announcing Wednesday's meeting, said the space agency defines UAPs "as observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective."

    US defence officials have said the Pentagon's recent push to investigate such sightings has led to hundreds of new reports that are under examination, though most remain categorized as unexplained.

    The head of the Pentagon's newly formed All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) has said the existence of intelligent alien life has not been ruled out but that no sighting had produced evidence of extraterrestrial origins.

    RELATED STORIES
    A team member from Interstellar Lab of Merritt Island, Florida, prepares Daikon Radish sprouts during NASA’s Deep Space Food Challenge Phase 2 prize announcement on May 19, 2023. Teams from all over the world showcased some of their food production technologies at the event held in Brooklyn, New York, US, in this handout image.
    NASA looks to spice up astronaut menu with deep space food production
    The new food-growing schemes are more appetising, and promise to be far more nutritious, than fictional poop-fertilised potatoes in "The Martian" movie
    FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos announces Blue Origin’s New Shepard space system during the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colo, April 5, 2017. Bezos said on Monday, June 7, 2021, that he would be on board when his rocket company, Blue Origin, conducts its first human spaceflight next month, shortly after he steps down as chief executive of Amazon. (Nick Cote/The New York Times)
    Bezos' Blue Origin wins NASA contract
    The contract was a breakthrough for the company two years after it lost out to Elon Musk's SpaceX in another competition
    Commander Peggy Whitson, pilot John Shoffner, and mission specialists Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi representing Saudi Arabia pose before the planned Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) launch to the International Space Station at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, US May 21, 2023.
    First Arab woman in orbit heads for splashdown
    Rayyanah Barnawi, 34, a biomedical scientist in cancer stem-cell research, is the first Saudi woman to fly in space
    Officials of ispace Inc's HAKUTO-R mission look at live broadcasting of the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket for ispace at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, in Tokyo, Japan Dec 11, 2022.
    Japan's ispace prepares for world's first commercial lunar landing
    The Japanese startup is preparing to land its Hakuto-R Mission 1 spacecraft on the moon, in what would be the world's first lunar landing by a private company if it succeeds

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan