Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 22, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Fast-forming alien planet has astronomers intrigued

This infant exoplanet, 10-20 times Earth's mass, is among the youngest discovered

Fast-forming planet has astronomers gripped
An artist's depiction of a planet and its host star with a misaligned disk of material, and a binary companion in the background, is shown in this undated handout image. NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt, K. Miller (Caltech/IPAC)/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 22 Nov 2024, 06:59 PM

Updated : 22 Nov 2024, 06:59 PM

Related Stories
Read More
South-bound train services resume after 5-hour halt
South-bound train services resume after 5-hour halt
Lebanese soccer star left in coma by airstrike
Lebanese soccer star left in coma by airstrike
Pro-Palestinian NGOs seek to halt Dutch arms exports
Pro-Palestinian NGOs seek to halt Dutch arms exports
Leathertech Bangladesh
Leathertech Bangladesh
Read More
Opinion

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy

Muntasir Mamun

Pedalling through parallels
Pedalling through parallels
Read More