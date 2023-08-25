Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome

The Y chromosome's genes help govern crucial reproductive functions including sperm production, formally called spermatogenesis, and are even involved in cancer risk and severity. But this chromosome had proven difficult to crack owing to its exceptionally complex structure.

"I would credit new sequencing technologies and computational methods for this," said Arang Rhie, a staff scientist at the U.S. National Human Genome Research Institute and lead author of a research paper detailing the achievement in the journal Nature.

"It finally provides the first complete view of a Y chromosome's code, revealing more than 50% of the chromosome's length that was previously missing from our genome maps," said University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC) biomolecular engineering professor and study co-author Karen Miga, co-leader of the Telomere-to-Telomere consortium behind the research.

The complete X chromosome sequence was published in 2020. But until now, the Y chromosome part of the human genome had contained big gaps.

"This is especially important because the Y chromosome has been traditionally excluded from many studies of human diseases," UCSC genomicist and study co-author Monika Cechova said.

"The Y chromosome is the smallest and the fastest-evolving chromosome in the human genome, and also the most repetitive, meaning that its DNA contains stretches of DNA repeated many times over," Cechova added.