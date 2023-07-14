NASA rover reveals new evidence about organic molecules on Mars

"Organics are the molecular building blocks of life as we know it, but can also be formed from geological processes not directly related to life. We see multiple signals that appear to vary across the formations of the crater floor and in the minerals they are associated with," said astrobiologist Sunanda Sharma of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, lead author of the research published this week in the journal Nature.

Perseverance, on a mission to search for evidence of ancient life on Mars and collect samples of rock and soil for possible return to Earth, landed in February 2021 at Jezero crater, an area in the planet's northern hemisphere that once was flooded with water and home to an ancient lake basin.

Mars has not always been the inhospitable place it is today, with liquid water on its surface in the distant past. Scientists suspect that microbial life once could have lived in Jezero crater. They believe river channels spilled over the crater wall and created a lake more than 3.5 billion years ago.

Signals of organic molecules were detected at all 10 places that SHERLOC - short for Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals - studied on the crater floor. The rocks were igneous - volcanically formed.

SHERLOC employs cameras, a laser and instruments called spectrometers that analyze light wavelengths to search for organic molecules that may be signs of past microbial life. Joining the Sherlock Holmes theme, SHERLOC is assisted by WATSON, a color camera for getting close-up images of rock grains and surface textures.

The researchers do not know the specific organic compounds that SHERLOC detected, but have some clues. Study co-author Ryan Roppel, a University of Pittsburgh graduate student in chemistry, said the chemical signatures could come from compounds like benzene or naphthalene.