Synchron, a rival to Musk’s Neuralink, readies large-scale brain implant trial

EXPANDING THE MARKET

Synchron, whose investors include billionaires Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, and Neuralink compete in a niche of so-called brain computer interface (BCI) devices. Such devices use electrodes that penetrate the brain or sit on its surface to provide direct communication to computers. No company has received final FDA approval to market a BCI brain implant.

Synchron's device is delivered to the brain via the large vein that sits next to the motor cortex in the brain instead of being surgically implanted into the brain cortex like Neuralink's.

Neuralink, which has mainly announced developments on Musk's social media platform X, did not respond to questions about its clinical trial. The company has so far announced that it implanted its device in one paralysed patient.

Testing an implant in stroke patients can be particularly challenging, as an individual's brain may be so severely damaged that there isn't sufficient neural signalling to record.

The FDA has asked Synchron to screen stroke patients using a non-invasive test to determine whether they would respond to an implant, Oxley said.

"They want to expand the market to people who have had a stroke severe enough to cause paralysis because if limited to quadriplegia, the market is way too small to be sustainable," Kip Ludwig, former program director for neural engineering at the US National Institutes of Health, said of Synchron.

In 2020, Synchron reported that patients in its Australian study could use its first-generation device to type an average of 16 characters per minute.

That's better than non-invasive devices that sit atop the head and record the electrical activity of the brain, which have helped people type up to eight characters per minute, but not the leap forward that is hoped for with an implant, Ludwig said.

Oxley would not say whether typing has gotten faster or offer any other details from the ongoing US trial.

In May, Synchron said it acquired an equity stake in medical component maker Acquandas, as it looks to boost manufacturing. Musk has approached Synchron about an investment in the past, Reuters reported.