Astronomers discover Milky Way galaxy's most-distant stars

Containing an inner and outer layer, the Milky Way's halo is vastly larger than the galaxy's main disk and central bulge that are teeming with stars. The galaxy, with a supermassive black hole at its center about 26,000 light years from Earth, contains perhaps 100 billion–400 billion stars including our sun, which resides in one of the four primary spiral arms that make up the Milky Way's disk. The halo contains about 5% of the galaxy's stars.

Dark matter, which dominates the halo, makes up most of the universe's mass and is thought to be responsible for its basic structure, with its gravity influencing visible matter to come together and form stars and galaxies.

The halo's remote outer edge is a poorly understood region of the galaxy. These newly identified stars are almost half the distance to the Milky Way's neighboring Andromeda galaxy.

"We can see that the suburbs of the Andromeda halo and the Milky Way halo are really extended - and are almost 'back-to-back,'" Feng said.

The search for life beyond the Earth focuses on rocky planets akin to Earth orbiting in what is called the "habitable zone" around stars. More than 5,000 planets beyond our solar system, called exoplanets, already have been discovered.

"We don't know for sure, but each of these outer halo stars should be about as likely to have planets orbiting them as the sun and other sun-like stars in the Milky Way," GuhaThakurta said.