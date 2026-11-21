Visible satellites now outnumber observable stars above most towns, study finds

Visible satellites now outnumber observable stars in the night sky above most moderately lit towns, according to The Independent.

An analysis by engineering supplier Accu Components tracked more than 15,000 active satellites orbiting below 2,000km over seven nights in October.

Researchers found that over 700 satellites cross the sky at any given moment.

That figure exceeds the number of stars typically visible to the naked eye in areas with moderate light pollution.

Across an entire night, roughly 13,000 satellites pass overhead in an average town. More than 20,000 active satellites now circle the Earth -- up from just over 1,000 a decade ago -- with SpaceX’s Starlink network accounting for over two thirds of those in low-Earth orbit.

"The night sky has changed more in the last seven years than in the previous sixty," Accu Components noted in its report, warning that planned mega-constellations will push numbers even higher.

Astronomers warn that bright satellite trails act as a new form of light pollution, obscuring galaxies and disrupting ground-based telescope observations, says The Independent.

A separate study by the European Southern Observatory concluded that total orbiting satellites should be capped at around 100,000 to protect astronomy.