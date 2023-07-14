    বাংলা

    Japan space agency rocket engine explodes during test

    The explosion at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency testing site is the latest in a series of failures

    Reuters
    Published : 14 July 2023, 05:09 AM
    Updated : 14 July 2023, 05:09 AM

    A rocket engine exploded during a test in Japan on Friday but there were no injuries, an official at Japan's Education, Science and Technology Ministry said.

    The explosion of the Epsilon S engine at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) testing site is the latest in a series of failures that have deflated Japan's space ambitions.

    The explosion took place about a minute into the test of the second stage engine, the official said.

    Television footage showed flames shooting out the side of a testing facility before the small building was engulfed in flames and the roof blew off.

    JAXA's new medium-lift H-3 rocket was ordered to self-destruct on its debut flight in March, when its second-stage engine did not ignite as planned. That followed the failure of the agency's solid-fuel Epsilon-6 rocket in October.

    Lunar transport startup ispace saw its Hakuto-R vehicle crash into the moon's surface in April in an attempt at the first ever soft-landing by a private company.

