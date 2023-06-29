    বাংলা

    Scientists isolate human gene able to fend off most bird flu viruses

    Nicknamed B-force by the researchers, the gene was found to block the replication of most strains of bird flu in human cells

    Reuters
    Published : 29 June 2023, 09:44 AM
    Updated : 29 June 2023, 09:44 AM

    UK researchers have homed in on a human gene implicated in thwarting most bird flu viruses from infecting people.

    Bird flu chiefly spreads among wild birds such as ducks and gulls and can also infect farmed birds and domestic poultry such as chickens, turkeys and quails.

    Although the viruses largely affect birds, they can spill into bird predators, and in rare cases, humans typically in close contact with infected birds.

    A team of scientists from the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research studied hundreds of genes normally expressed by human cells, comparing the genes' behaviour during infection with either human seasonal viruses or avian flu viruses.

    They zeroed in on a gene called BTN3A3, expressed both in the upper and the lower human respiratory tract. Nicknamed B-force by the researchers, the gene was found to block the replication of most strains of bird flu in human cells.

    However, the gene's antiviral activity failed to protect against seasonal human flu viruses.

    This gene is part of a broader defensive apparatus in the human immune arsenal against bird viruses.

    All the human influenza pandemics, including the 1918-19 global flu pandemic, were caused by influenza viruses that were resistant to BTN3A3, and therefore the gene appears to be a key factor in whether any bird flu strain has human pandemic potential, the researchers said.

    To be sure, viruses mutate all the time, and this does not mean that bird flu viruses could not evolve to escape the activity of BTN3A3.

    Earlier this year, a new H5NI strain of bird flu that transmits easily among wild birds explosively spread into new corners of the globe, infecting and killing a variety of mammal species and raising fears of a human pandemic. So far, only a handful of human cases have been reported to the World Health Organization (WHO).

    About 50% of H5N1 strains circulating globally so far in 2023 are resistant to BTN3A3, said professor Massimo Palmarini, the corresponding author of the study published in the science journal Nature.

    “This is the sort of thing which we should be paying particular attention to as an elevated level of risk,” added Sam Wilson, a co-senior author of the study.

    RELATED STORIES
    Packs of Wrigley's Extra gum are seen on display at a store in New York City, US, Jun 28, 2023.
    WHO's cancer research arm to say aspartame sweetener a possible carcinogen
    Aspartame, used in products from Coca-Cola diet sodas to Mars' Extra chewing gum, will be listed as ‘possibly carcinogenic to humans’ in July, sources said
    Students of the graduating class of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), University of Law, throw their caps in the air as they participate in their farewell cheer in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad July 21, 2007.
    India’s $1 billion education buyout is a studied bet
    The deal specalises in education financing for those looking to universities in the United States, the UK and Canada for higher education
    An employee dilutes poultry serum samples for ELISA test for the detection of antibodies to the avian influenza virus at the Reference Laboratory of the World Organization for Animal Health in Campinas, Brazil Apr 25, 2023.
    France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests
    The confirmation comes after results from a series of tests on the vaccination of ducks showed ‘satisfactory effectiveness’, the farm ministry said
    Dr Monique Eloit, Director General of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), poses for a portrait at their headquarters in Paris, France, October 30, 2019.
    Animal health body urges bird flu vaccination to avoid pandemic
    The severity of the current outbreak of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, and the economic and personal damage it has caused, has led governments to reconsider vaccinating poultry

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps