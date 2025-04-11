Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Moon vs Mars: Trump's NASA pick says both can be done at the same time

His nominee to lead NASA speaks about how he would balance focus on reaching Mars with the US space agency's flagship moon program

Moon vs Mars: Trump's NASA pick says both can be done at the same
Jared Isaacman, US President Donald Trump's nominee to be administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), reacts before testifying during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, April 9, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Reuters

Published : 11 Apr 2025, 01:49 PM

Updated : 11 Apr 2025, 01:49 PM

Related Stories
Scientists produce painstaking wiring diagram of a mouse's brain
Scientists produce painstaking wiring diagram of a mouse's brain
Read More
US fentanyl deaths have been plunging. Enter Trump
US fentanyl deaths have been plunging. Enter Trump
Woman, teen girl drown while gathering snails
Woman, teen girl drown while gathering snails
Trump's week of tariff turmoil rings recession alarm
Trump's week of tariff turmoil rings recession alarm
From Daikini to Samsung, companies fight Modi over e-waste policy
From Daikini to Samsung, companies fight Modi over e-waste policy
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More