Can Dhaka make headway on Rohingya issue during Chinese FM's visit?

Foreign relations experts believe Yi's trip represents a window of opportunity for Dhaka. They stressed the need to bring other countries with stakes and interests in Myanmar to the table to reach an effective solution.

Munshi Faiz Ahmad, Bangladesh's former ambassador to China, says the situation has now "changed" quite a bit for Myanmar, which has repeatedly sidestepped the issue of repatriation.

He noted that their appeal to the International Criminal Court over the Rohingya genocide case has been rejected, with calls for their repatriation growing from the US and other powers, including Japan.

“As things currently stand, I wouldn't be too surprised if there was some progress in terms of the repatriation process. Now, the Myanmar government is under pressure from various quarters. Moreover, China would also like to improve its image on the world stage if possible."

Despite a bilateral agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar over the return of the Rohingya, the process is yet to get off the ground. In a bid to find a breakthrough, China held a tripartite meeting with the two countries in January 2021.

In light of Beijing's apparent willingness to broker a solution, government policymakers, analysts and officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs alike are quick to highlight the importance of Wang Yi's visit on Saturday.