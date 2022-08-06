What’s on the table during Chinese foreign minister’s Dhaka visit?

“And Bangladesh is also important to China because they have investments here. I think we should not see the visit as something out of the ordinary.”

Yi visited Dhaka for the last time in November 2017, a year after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Bangladesh tour.

Asked what message Yi is bringing this time, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said, “He [Yi] can better say this. Let’s wait until he arrives.”

“We are seeing the US, China and Russia at the global level. We should see China, Bangladesh and India in the same way at the regional level. I think they [Yi] are coming to give a message that they do not want to ignore any country’s importance at any level,” said Lailufar Yasmin, professor of international relations at Dhaka University.

Asked if the US-led alliance, Quad, will be discussed during Wang Yi’s visit, Shahriar said, “We don’t have any agenda on the matter. But we are ready if they raise the issue. It’s our internal affair what our relation will be with other groupings.”

First established in 2007, Quad is an informal strategic dialogue established between the US, Japan, Australia and India. The initiative is widely regarded as a response to the growing economic and military power of China.

Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming’ss comments in May 2021 that Bangladesh should refrain from participating in the group prompted Dhaka to assert that Bangladesh will take a decision based on "neutral and balanced" foreign policy.

Shahriar said Bangladesh expects to sign five to seven memoranda of understanding and agreements during Wang Yi’s visit.