Chhatra Dal leader detained by RAB while torching bus during blockade

The Rapid Action Battalion says it has detained a leader of the BNP’s student wing who was caught red-handed while setting a passenger bus ablaze.

He was identified by law enforcers as 35-year-old Mamun Mazumder, the assistant organising secretary of the Chhatra Dal central committee.

He was caught while setting fire to a bus in front of the Pallwell Market in Abdullahpur on Monday morning, according to RAB-1 member and Superintendent of Police Md Zahedur Rahman.

The BNP is currently observing a fourth round of a nationwide blockade to oust the government and put a nonpartisan caretaker government in power ahead of the general election expected in January.

Dozens of vehicles have been vandalised and torched during the blockades. The ruling Awami League and the opposition parties have accused each other of perpetrating the violence.