BNP to hold rallies on Monday after clashes with police in Dhaka 

The BNP will protest “attacks by the police and the Awami League” during sit-in programmes in Dhaka by holding rallies in cities and district towns on Monday.
Party Secretary General MIrza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a press conference on Saturday that they had thought about holding the rallies on Sunday, but changed their mind after the ruling party announced demonstrations for Sunday.
“We’ve decided not to create a crisis by calling simultaneous programmes. I hope our democratic and peaceful rallies won’t face any obstacles,” he said after a meeting of the BNP Standing Committee.
BNP activists clashed with the police and the Awami League workers at the entrances to Dhaka on Saturday during their sit-in protests demanding the resignation of the government before the next general election.
Police said the opposition workers blocked the key points of the city, vandalised and torched vehicles, and hurled crude bombs at the law enforcers, who had to use rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the protesters.
Fakhrul denied allegations that BNP activists set buses ablaze in Shyamoli and Matuail, blaming government agencies and ruling party workers for the incidents.
“Reports in the mainstream and social media say the arsonists left the scene after committing the crimes in the presence of police. You don’t need much intelligence to understand who did this.”
The BNP leader condemned “attacks” on his colleagues Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Amanullah Aman, and arrests of scores of supporters.