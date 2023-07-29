BNP to hold rallies on Monday after clashes with police in Dhaka 

The BNP will protest “attacks by the police and the Awami League” during sit-in programmes in Dhaka by holding rallies in cities and district towns on Monday.

Party Secretary General MIrza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a press conference on Saturday that they had thought about holding the rallies on Sunday, but changed their mind after the ruling party announced demonstrations for Sunday.

“We’ve decided not to create a crisis by calling simultaneous programmes. I hope our democratic and peaceful rallies won’t face any obstacles,” he said after a meeting of the BNP Standing Committee.