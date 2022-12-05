BNP calls for calm, participation of professionals in Dec 10 Dhaka rally

The BNP has called upon professionals to join its rally, planned for Dec 10 in Dhaka, saying they should “shepherd the country out of the crisis of democracy”.

“All eyes – not only in the country, but also in the world – are on the rally,” Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, speaking at a meeting with professionals in Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan office on Monday.

“We must make the rally a success at any rate,” said Mirza Fakhrul, alleging harassment and arrest of party workers ahead of the programme.

“We expect our professionals and intellectuals to attend the rally with all. Their participation will bring more urgency to our movement because the middle-class and the higher middle-class follow the [professionals].”