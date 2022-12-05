    বাংলা

    BNP calls for calm, participation of professionals in Dec 10 Dhaka rally

    Mirza Fakhrul says the professionals should “shepherd the country out of the crisis of democracy”.

    Published : 5 Dec 2022, 02:22 PM
    The BNP has called upon professionals to join its rally, planned for Dec 10 in Dhaka, saying they should “shepherd the country out of the crisis of democracy”. 

    “All eyes – not only in the country, but also in the world – are on the rally,” Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, speaking at a meeting with professionals in Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan office on Monday. 

    “We must make the rally a success at any rate,” said Mirza Fakhrul, alleging harassment and arrest of party workers ahead of the programme. 

    “We expect our professionals and intellectuals to attend the rally with all. Their participation will bring more urgency to our movement because the middle-class and the higher middle-class follow the [professionals].” 

    “I believe the professionals will lead the country out of the crisis again, as they have always done,” said Mirza Fakhrul. 

    The BNP leader said the movement does not only aim at Khaleda’s unconditional release or withdrawal of cases against his son Tarique Rahman, who is working as the acting vice-chairman of the party from London. It is also intended to “protect the nation's freedom and democracy”. 

    Khaleda is out of jail on suspended sentences in graft cases. 

    ‘PEACEFUL’ 

    Remarks by some local and central leaders about the planned rally made people anxious about possible violence in Dhaka on Dec 10, but Mirza Fakhrul said there was "no alternative to peace". 

    “If we want democracy to return, we must succeed in staging a peaceful rally on Dec 10,” he said. 

    Mirza Abbas, a BNP policymaker, also urged calm among the activists as the party and the authorities were still in disagreement over the venue of the rally. Police have asked the BNP to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan but party leaders say they want the street outside their Naya Paltan headquarters as the venue. 

    Speaking at a press conference in Naya Paltan, Mirza Abbas said: “Many people are asking me whether we will start an indefinite sit-in after the rally, but that’s not our task. Our task will be to rally from 12pm to 4pm. Our activists will return home after the event.” 

    He alleged the ruling Awami League was planning to attack the BNP activists at the rally. 

    “We will make the rally a success by tackling suppression and terrorism. I urge the government not to hinder our peaceful rally.”

