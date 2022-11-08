Pakistan police name lone shooter in gun attack on ex-premier Imran Khan

Police identified the suspect as Mohammad Naveed, man in his 30s.

A copy of the police report, which was seen by Reuters, said a man in the crowd near Khan had taken out a pistol and started shooting, wounding Khan and 10 other people, one of whom later died.

Police said the suspected shooter was arrested after Khan supporter Ibtesam Hasan overpowered him and threw off his aim.

Regional police chief Akhtar Abbas told Reuters that a criminal investigation had been launched after registration of a formal case.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday the suspect was self-motivated.

"The things we got from his cell phone showed that he was fully motivated, fully committed," he told a news conference.

Reuters journalists last Friday visited the district of Wazirabad where the suspect lived in a dingy house with his widowed mother, wife and two sons - the youngest just two weeks old.

Police confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday this was the same man as the suspect Mohammad Naveed named in the case.

Neighbours said he had this year returned from Saudi Arabia where had worked as plumber for several years.

They described him as a quiet person and that his connection with the attack came as a surprise, although he had shown some signs of religiosity since his return to Pakistan.