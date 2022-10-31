    বাংলা

    Rajbari Mohila Dal leader gets bail from HC

    Sonia Akter Smrity stands accused of posting derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Facebook.

    Published : 31 Oct 2022, 12:59 PM
    Updated : 31 Oct 2022, 12:59 PM

    Sonia Akter Smrity, a leader of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal in Rajbari, has secured interim bail from the High Court in a case over allegedly posting derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Facebook.

    Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury and Justice Shahed Nuruddin passed the order on Monday.

    Smrity, a member of the Rajbari district unit of the BNP affiliate organisation, was arrested at her home in Rajbari town on Oct 5. She is the founder of Rajbari Blood Donors.

    Senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali, along with lawyer Kaiser Kamal, defended Smrity in the hearing.

    On the duration of the bail, Kaiser said: “Interim bail usually lasts six months. The court did not mention the duration of the bail in its verbal order. The written order will mention it.”

    Arefin Chowdhury, member secretary of Rajbari district Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote, filed the case with Rajbari police on Oct 4, mentioning that Smrity made the Facebook post on Aug 31.

    Smrity’s husband Md Khokan lives abroad.

