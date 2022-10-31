Rajbari Mohila Dal leader gets bail from HC

Smrity, a member of the Rajbari district unit of the BNP affiliate organisation, was arrested at her home in Rajbari town on Oct 5. She is the founder of Rajbari Blood Donors.

Senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali, along with lawyer Kaiser Kamal, defended Smrity in the hearing.

On the duration of the bail, Kaiser said: “Interim bail usually lasts six months. The court did not mention the duration of the bail in its verbal order. The written order will mention it.”