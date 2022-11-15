UK's Sunak extends support to Ukraine, awards $4.9bn contract to BAE Systems

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday extended his support for Ukraine at the G20 summit while confirming a long-planned order for warships from BAE Systems.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime would hear the chorus of global opposition to its actions, Sunak said.

"Russia's actions put all of us at risk," he said at the summit in Bali, Indonesia. "As we give the Ukrainian people the support they need, we are also harnessing the breadth and depth of UK expertise to protect ourselves and our allies."