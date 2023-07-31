    বাংলা

    31 BUET ‘Shibir activists’ held in Sunamganj on charges of plotting anti-state sabotage 

    They are among 34 people who were allegedly plotting anti-state sabotage in the name of touring Tanguar Haor in a houseboat

    Sunamganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 July 2023, 05:32 PM
    Updated : 31 July 2023, 05:32 PM

    Police in Sunamganj have arrested 34 students, including 31 of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET, on charges of plotting anti-state sabotage in the name of touring Tanguar Haor in a houseboat. 

    Police and lawyers for the arrestees said they were members of Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student front of the Jamaat-e-Islami. 

    The three others have passed SSC this year, police said, but did not disclose the names of their institutions. 

    All were sent to jail by a court in a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act on Monday, a day after their arrest, said Public Prosecutor Khairul Kabir Rumen.  

    The BUET students are Afif Anwar, Bakhtiar Nafis, Md Saikh Sadiq, Ismail Ibn Azad, Sabbir Ahmed, Tajimur Rafi, Md Saad Adnan Opi, Md Shamim Al Razi, Md Abdullah Al Mukit, Md Zaim Sarkar, Haisam bin Mahbub, Mahmudur Hasan, Khalid Ammar, Md Fahadul Islam, Tanvir Arafat Fahim, ATM Abrar Muhtadi, Md Faisal Habib, Abdul Bari, Anwarullah Siddiqui, Md Baki Billah, Mahadi Hasan, Ali Ammar Muaz, TM Tanvir Hossain, Md Rashed Raihan, Sakib Shahriar, Fayaz Us Sowaib, Abdur Rafi, Ashraf Ali, Md Mahmud Hasan, Md Ehsanul Haque and Main Uddin – aged between 20 and 28.

    Syed Iftekhar Hossain, chief of Tahirpur Police Station, said tourists mainly come to the Haor on Fridays and Saturdays, but the suspects hired a houseboat and travelled to Sreepur on Sunday, arousing suspicion.  

    “They held a political meeting to plan anti-state sabotage on the boat. They were first detained and brought to the police station following a tip-off.” 

    He claimed all the students admitted to the charges in initial interrogation. 

    Local Jamaat and Shibir activists, and lawyers loyal to the party gathered at the court premises when the students were brought for a hearing. 

    Abul Bashar, a lawyer and former president of Sunamganj District Unit of Shibir, said they were yet to confirm the posts of the students in the organisation. “Their families contacted me to appoint lawyers for them.”

