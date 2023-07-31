31 BUET ‘Shibir activists’ held in Sunamganj on charges of plotting anti-state sabotage 

Police in Sunamganj have arrested 34 students, including 31 of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET, on charges of plotting anti-state sabotage in the name of touring Tanguar Haor in a houseboat.

Police and lawyers for the arrestees said they were members of Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student front of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

The three others have passed SSC this year, police said, but did not disclose the names of their institutions.

All were sent to jail by a court in a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act on Monday, a day after their arrest, said Public Prosecutor Khairul Kabir Rumen.

The BUET students are Afif Anwar, Bakhtiar Nafis, Md Saikh Sadiq, Ismail Ibn Azad, Sabbir Ahmed, Tajimur Rafi, Md Saad Adnan Opi, Md Shamim Al Razi, Md Abdullah Al Mukit, Md Zaim Sarkar, Haisam bin Mahbub, Mahmudur Hasan, Khalid Ammar, Md Fahadul Islam, Tanvir Arafat Fahim, ATM Abrar Muhtadi, Md Faisal Habib, Abdul Bari, Anwarullah Siddiqui, Md Baki Billah, Mahadi Hasan, Ali Ammar Muaz, TM Tanvir Hossain, Md Rashed Raihan, Sakib Shahriar, Fayaz Us Sowaib, Abdur Rafi, Ashraf Ali, Md Mahmud Hasan, Md Ehsanul Haque and Main Uddin – aged between 20 and 28.