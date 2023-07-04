    বাংলা

    Sacked Jubo Mohila League leader Papia transferred to Cumilla jail after torture allegation

    Papia and her associates in jail have allegedly tortured another inmate for money

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 July 2023, 08:30 PM
    Updated : 3 July 2023, 08:30 PM

    Shamima Noor Papia, an expelled leader of Jubo Mohila League who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for illegal possession of firearms, has been transferred to Cumilla Central Jail from Kashimpur jail in Gazipur following allegations of torturing another inmate.

    A prison van carrying Papia left Kashimpur jail on Monday afternoon,

    said Acting Jail Superintendent Md Obaidur Rahman.

    Runa Laila, the alleged victim of Papia’s torture, was admitted to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur.

    In a complaint filed with the local administration, Runa’s brother Abdul Karim also alleged Papia snatched away money from Runa.

    Obaidur alleged Runa received Tk 7,400 illegally in jail and she behaved rough when Fatema Begum, a guard, asked her about the money.

    Runa’s family alleged Papia and her associates in jail tortured Runa for the money.

    Speaking to reporters at the hospital, Runa said she was punished several times for different reasons. When he arrived late for the hearing of a complaint in the jail, Papia and her associates tied her to a tree and beat her up with sticks.

    The prison authorities and the district administration launched separate investigations into the allegations brought by Runa.

    Jailer Farhana Akter, Deputy Jailer Jannatul Tayeba and the prisons matron have been asked to explain their position on the incident.

    After raids on their homes, the law enforcers said Papia and her husband Sumon Chowdhury alias Moti Sumon made a fortune through “trading in drugs and arms, extortion, recruitment fraud and other sorts of embezzlement”.

    Forcing women to do paid sex was another source of their income, the Rapid Action Battalion said.

