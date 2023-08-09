Jailed ex-premier Imran Khan barred from Pakistan politics for 5 years

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, who has been convicted and jailed on graft charges, was barred from politics for five years on Tuesday, an official order said.

The order by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), seen by Reuters and confirmed by a senior officer, said Khan was disqualified in line with his conviction.

"Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi is disqualified for a period of five years," it said.

Khan's constituency would now stand vacant, the order added.

Under Pakistani law, a convicted person cannot run for any public office for a period defined by the ECP, which could be up to a maximum of five years staring from the conviction date.