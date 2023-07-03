    বাংলা

    Khayer, Khalek and Jayeda sworn in as city mayors

    The 177 newly elected councilors have also taken their oath of office

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 July 2023, 08:08 AM
    Updated : 3 July 2023, 08:08 AM

    Abul Khair Abdullah, Talukder Abdul Khaleque and Jayeda Khaton have been sworn in as mayors of Barishal, Khulna and Gazipur.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administered the oath during a ceremony at her office at 10 am on Monday.

    Later, 177 newly elected councilors were also sworn in by Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tazul Islam.

    The city elections in Barishal and Khulna were held on Jun 12, while the Gazipur vote took place on May 25.

    Awami League candidate Khaleque was elected as Khulna's mayor, defeating the BNP’s Nazrul Islam Manju. In Barishal, Abul Khair Abdullah alias Khokon Serniabat, also an Awami League candidate, won the mayoral race.

    Meanwhile in Gazipur, former mayor Zahangir Alam's mother Jayeda Khaton, contesting the polls as an independent candidate, upstaged the Awami League's candidate Azmat Ullah Khan in a stunning upset.

    Abul Khair Abdullah bagged 87,807 votes while his nearest rival from the Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Mufti Syed Fayjul Karim, got 33,828 votes in Barishal.

    In Khulna, Khaleque got 154,825 votes while his nearest opponent, Md Abdul Awal of Islami Andolon Bangladesh secured 60,064 votes.

    Jayeda earned 238,934 votes in Gazipur to edge out her nearest rival Azmat Ullah Khan by a margin of 16,000 votes.

