BNP announces large-scale reforms plan, Awami League denounces it

The BNP has unveiled a plan to bring widespread reforms to change how the state works if it comes to power, while the Awami League is preparing for its council ahead of the next parliamentary polls.
Senior BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain announced the plan at The Westin Dhaka hotel on Monday afternoon. A few hours later, some 10 km away, at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader sat with party leaders to discuss preparations for the Dec 24 council, denouncing the opposition party’s outline.
The BNP’s 27-point plan includes balancing the executive powers of the president, the prime minister and the cabinet, and the introduction of an upper house in the legislature.
Representatives of the newly formed Ganatantra Mancha and other allies of the opposition party, along with professionals loyal to the BNP, were present during the announcement.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had held a series of meetings with the anti-government parties since August to fix the plan. Mirza Fakhrul, however, is behind bars now on charges of instigating violent clashes with police before the party’s Dec 10 rally in Dhaka.
Mosharraf said the 27 points include 19 announced by party founder and late president Ziaur Rahman and the others are from Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s Vision-2030.
The plan includes the reintroduction of the election-time caretaker government system, limiting the tenure of a president or a prime minister to two terms, and the formation of a commission to amend the constitution.
Some other points are: reintroduction of referendum system in the constitution, amendment of article 70 of the constitution to give opportunity to members of parliament to give independent opinion, amendment of law to appoint election commissioners, formation of a judicial commission, and reintroduction of the Supreme Judicial Council system.
The establishment of an inclusive, non-discriminatory and harmonious 'Rainbow Nation' on the basis of Bangladeshi nationalism, combining all views and paths is also in the plan. To achieve this goal, the BNP wants to form a National Reconciliation Commission.
The party plans to ensure health for all, expand universal health service on the model of the UK's NHS, introduce unemployment benefits, and increase the age limit for entry into government jobs.
“This authoritarian government has broken the state system of Bangladesh. This state needs repair and reforms,” Khandaker Mosharraf said, calling for the formation of a government with the participation of all parties in the anti-government movement.
Speaking at the Awami League meeting, Quader dismissed Mosharraf’s allegation. It was the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami that took the country on the verge of destruction and the Sheikh Hasina administration is repairing it now, he said. “That’s why Bangladesh is a role model for development today.”
“The BNP destroyed democracy and values of the Liberation War, emptied the treasury through loot and corruption and dragged the forex reserves below $4 billion. We raised the reserves to $48 billion.”
Quader said the BNP and its allies had spoken about bringing reforms before the last election, but could not even win. “They’ve united again to unseat Sheikh Hasina.”
“I had heard that the BNP brought its Vision-2030 to counter our Digital Bangladesh. Where’s that plan now?”
Quader said the Awami League activists must work in a disciplined way to establish a Smart Bangladesh as envisioned by Prime Minister Hasina. He said the upcoming party council is an opportunity to prove how disciplined they are. “I think it’ll be a historic gathering.”