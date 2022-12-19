BNP announces large-scale reforms plan, Awami League denounces it

The BNP has unveiled a plan to bring widespread reforms to change how the state works if it comes to power, while the Awami League is preparing for its council ahead of the next parliamentary polls.

Senior BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain announced the plan at The Westin Dhaka hotel on Monday afternoon. A few hours later, some 10 km away, at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader sat with party leaders to discuss preparations for the Dec 24 council, denouncing the opposition party’s outline.

The BNP’s 27-point plan includes balancing the executive powers of the president, the prime minister and the cabinet, and the introduction of an upper house in the legislature.