We ‘salute’ voters for boycotting ‘one-sided’ election, says BNP’s Moyeen Khan

Abdul Moyeen Khan, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, lauded the public for answering the party’s call to boycott the ‘one-sided’ general election.

“Your TV cameras tell the story,” he said to the media on Sunday afternoon after hearing reports of the relatively low turnout for the polls.“You have seen hundreds of thousands of photos on social media… you can see photos of dogs basking in the sun in front of the polling centres… the centre I noted is the one at the Meradia Government Primary School in Dhaka city. This is the situation… the lion’s share of polling centres are free of voters.”

The people of the country and the entire world can see that the citizens of Bangladesh are boycotting the polls, he said.

“Today, I say to the people, not just from the BNP but on behalf of the 62 political parties boycotting these farcical polls – I salute you. And this is for one reason – the people of Bangladesh have never compromised on the issue of democracy, and they did not do so this time either.”

He said the party’s campaign to boycott the polls had ‘certainly been a success’.