Imran Khan, cricket star turned Pakistan premier, shot in leg

Imran Khan, Pakistan's cricketing hero-turned-politician who was wounded in a gun attack on Thursday, has showed no sign of stepping aside from politics since his ouster as prime minister in April.

The 70-year-old was wounded when a man opened fire on his convoy as he was leading a protest march to Islamabad to demand a snap election. He had been pushed out of the premiership amid public frustration at high inflation, rising deficits and endemic corruption Khan had promised to stamp out.

Khan was driven from office by what an aide at the time called a judicial coup by the Supreme Court, which overturned the his decision to dissolve parliament and ordered lawmakers to return to the lower chamber.

Defections from his ruling coalition meant he lost the "no confidence" vote that followed.

That put him among a long list of elected Pakistani prime ministers who have failed to see out their full terms - none has done so since independence in 1947.

In 2018, the cricket legend who led Pakistan to its only World Cup win in 1992, had rallied the country behind his vision of a corruption-free, prosperous nation respected abroad. But the firebrand nationalist's fame and charisma were not enough.

Ironically for a politician once criticised for being under the thumb of the powerful military establishment, his ouster came amid signs of worsening relations between him and army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The military, which has an outsized role in Pakistan having ruled the country for nearly half of its history and won control over some of its biggest economic institutions, has said it remains neutral towards politics.