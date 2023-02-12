European Union ‘concerned’ about political violence in Bangladesh

The missions of the European Union and its member states have expressed “deep” concerns about recent political violence in Bangladesh.
In a joint statement published on Twitter on Sunday, they urged the political parties in Bangladesh to stage protests and programmes peacefully.
“The EU and EU Member State missions in Dhaka are deeply concerned by the recent reports of politically motivated violence and strongly encourage all those engaged in political activities to conduct them in a peaceful, lawful manner,” the EU said.
Dozens of people were injured in clashes during the BNP’s anti-government protests in parts of Bangladesh on Saturday. Rivals blamed each other for the latest bout of political violence with the next general election less than a year away.
The opposition activists clashed with police and members of the ruling Awami League in Jamalpur, Jashore, Natore, Narayanganj and Sirajganj.
The BNP organised a march to protest hikes in the prices of power, gas and agriculture equipment and demand the release of party leaders and activists from jail.
Police stepped in to bring the situation under control after skirmishes broke out between the BNP and the Awami League. Tensions ran deep as the ruling party announced rallies to counter the BNP’s campaign.
The BNP on Sunday alleged its activists were attacked in at least 43 places. It also demanded that the Awami League refrain from announcing simultaneous programmes with the BNP to avoid violence.
The law enforcers and the ruling party denied attacking the opposition activists, blaming members of the BNP for starting the clashes.